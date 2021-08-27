3. She Is a First Generation Hmong-American

Lee grew up as one of five siblings in St. Paul, Minnesota, after her family immigrated from Laos. Ahead of her involvement at the Olympics, her father, John Lee, opened up about his daughter’s impact in their community.

“A lot of people don’t understand Hmong people or that we went through a really rough life to get here to the United States,” he told ESPN in July 2021. “Many groups of Asians get lumped together. Did you see the movie with Clint Eastwood, Gran Torino? It was based on the Hmong people, and even still no one knows. Maybe because of Sunisa, people might know us.”