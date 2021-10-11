David Harbour and Paul Wesley

The Hellboy actor became friends with the Vampire Diaries alum in 2016 after the worked together in an Off-Broadway play called Cal in Camo. In October 2021, Harbour revealed that he went to Wesley for advice ahead of the release of Stranger Things season 1 because he was worried the show wasn’t advertised properly. “About two weeks before the show [came out], I was like, ‘There’s still no ads, man, like, buses and phone, there’s no ads,’ and [Paul] was like, ‘Sorry man, they’re trying to bury it,'” the Black Widow star recalled during a panel discussion at New York Comic Con. “It was clearly a terrible show. I was like, ‘Oh no, man. I blew it. I had, like, one of the leads on a Netflix show, and I blew it, we all blew it.’