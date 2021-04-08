Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae

The TikTok star revealed that her close bond with the eldest Kardashain started when their mutual friend, David Dobrik, introduced them. The pair have been friends since June 2020 and have even made fun TikTok videos with Kardashian’s son, Mason.

Rae opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their friendship and what she’s learned from the Kardashian family.

“The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she said at the time. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”

In an April 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rae was questioned by Kardashian’s family if they were hooking up.

“No, we’re not,” Rae told the family. “No, but it’s just very weird that that’s what the impression was.” The conversation took place after Mason said the pals have sleepovers together.