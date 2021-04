Maya Rudolph and Gwyneth Paltrow

The Bridesmaids star and Goop founder have been pals since they were in elementary school. Their fathers, Dick Rudolph and Bruce Paltrow, met in college at Tulane University and after both moving to Los Angeles, their daughters formed their own bond while at St. Augustine by the Sea school in Santa Monica. When Paltrow hosted Saturday Night Live in 2001, she dedicated it to her childhood friend and revealed a photo of the two in fifth grade.