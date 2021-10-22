Meghan McCain and Erika Jayne

Amid the reality star’s legal issues with estranged husband Tom Girardi, McCain stood by her friend.

“I’m, like, legitimately good friends with her, and we became much closer doing COVID,” the former View cohost shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October 2021. “It’s a little weird, because I remember specifically when I was coming back from my first doctor’s appointment after I gave birth, her calling me and having a whole conversation about how stuff was going down in her life.”

McCain added that she believes and feels bad for the performer, who was named in a class action lawsuit alongside Girardi. The accusations included claims that they embezzled settlement money intended for the families of plane crash victims.