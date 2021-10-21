Social Media Fans! Penn Badgley and Cardi B Exchange Sweet Messages

Penn Badgley and Cardi B

Shortly after the You star praised the rapper’s authenticity in a now-viral social media clip from October 2021, she was blown away and wrote via Twitter, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

After seeing the “Bodak Yellow” performer’s kind remarks, Badgley simply replied “I-” while reposting her message. The duo then each replaced their individual Twitter profile pics with one of the other person to further cement their newfound friendship.