Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller

Fans found social media evidence in April 2020 that the Bachelor alums were together in his home state of Iowa. She confirmed via Instagram later that month that she was living the “farm life,” while a source told Us in May 2020 that they were quarantining together in Iowa and “exclusively dating.” They ventured to her Virginia hometown the following month, but Fuller announced during a September 2020 appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast that the pair split. Soules, for his part, claimed during a November 2020 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast that they were “still working on things.”