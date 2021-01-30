Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron and Matt James

Brown and Cameron quarantined in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, in March 2020 alongside his best friend James, who would go on to become the season 25 Bachelor. The trio and their “quarantine crew” kept tongues wagging with TikTok videos and cozy Instagram photos before the Dancing With the Stars alum departed for her native Alabama later that month.

Brown sparked dating rumors with Adam Woolard in January 2021. Cameron, meanwhile, was linked to Camila Kendra earlier that month.