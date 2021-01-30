Pics

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana
Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana

Us exclusively reported in April 2020 that the exes were staying together at their Los Angeles home after their January 2020 split. “Jesse lives in the guest house,” an insider told Us at the time. “They had to make the mature decision to deal with this situation together like many people going through a breakup right now.” 

Metcalfe was spotted getting close with multiple women ahead of the breakup news, making the end of the relationship messy. He has since moved on with girlfriend Corin Jamie-Lee Clark; a source confirmed in August 2020 that Santana is dating Shannon Leto.

