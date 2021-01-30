Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

After their messy February 2019 split, no one expected Kardashian and Thompson to isolate together. However, Us broke the news in March 2020 that the then-exes were doing just that with daughter True. A source exclusively told Us in May 2020 that they were “very much acting like a couple” while living together, and Us confirmed in August 2020 that the two were back together. Additionally, he stepped up when she had to quarantine in her bedroom after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source said at the time.