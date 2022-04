Proving Their Romance on Social Media

When asked whether they feel pressure to prove they are happy on social media, Echard responded, “I think after I walked off the show and I was not liked, I realized, ‘Well, at this point, the only people I care about making happy — because the only people that can make happy — is my family and friends.’ … We appreciate [the support] … But that doesn’t make or break whether or not this relationship works.”