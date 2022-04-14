Top 5

Stories

Scandals

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard Share New Details of Fake TikTok Cheating Scandal

By
Clayton Echard Instagram Susie Evans and Clayton Echard Share New Details of Fake TikTok Cheating Scandal 2
 ABC/John Medland
5
4 / 5
podcast

What Clayton Learned From the Scandal

“Every time that we have conversations like this, when we face adversity, we find a way to overcome it,” Echard said, noting that he and Evans are “different” and don’t always see things the same way. “But I think what we always come to is we always have an understanding of the other person, you know, [and] what their thoughts are. … Susie from the jump in this situation was like, ‘I want to give her grace.’ And originally, I was like, ‘What? This girl deserves no grace, like, she deserves everything that comes her way and more.’ … I had this like, accountability itch.”

Back to top