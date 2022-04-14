What Susie Learned From the Scandal

“It just led to conversations of like, ‘How do we navigate this in the future?’ And also just, like, coming down to pure trust,” Evans said, noting she trusts Echard more than any guy she’s ever dated. “[He has] pure intentions and [a] genuine soul, that I would never ever, ever imagine this to happen.”

She added that the pair realized their only conflicts stem from being a public romance.

“The only times that we fight or argue, it’s never about, like, us. It’s about the weird situations that we have been thrown into because of a public relationship,” she said. “We did have some, like, just tough conversations for the future of like, ‘What are our expectations for each other?’ …. This is, like, such a new territory. And like, we don’t know who to lean on to navigate this stuff, so we have to lean on each other.”