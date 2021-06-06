Love Lives

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Cast’s Dating Histories: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Jamie Lynn Spears and More

By
Heather Headley Sweet Magnolias Casts Dating Histories
 Eliza Morse/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
10
3 / 10
podcast

Heather Headley

The Tony winner married Brian Musso in 2003. The couple are parents of three children.

Back to top