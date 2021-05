Confidence Came Later

The Everything Sucks actress was ready to go to Hollywood, but she struggled with self-esteem as a young teen. She told Backstage that she’d give her past self some simple advice. “Be more confident in who you are,” she said in June 2020. “Confidence is something I wish I’d had when I was younger with my self-image and my body. I wasn’t that 13-year-old skinny little girl. I had some meat on my bones, and I felt very self-conscious next to other girls.”