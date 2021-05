Her Life Is Nothing Like ‘Euphoria’

While the HBO show depicts teens living on the edge, Sweeney spent her teen years focused and determined to make it in the entertainment world. “Drug and alcohol abuse, and addiction, runs in my family,” she told Elite Daily in 2018. “I just never really cared to try any of it.” She said her mom “would kill my ass if I ever came home drunk or high, and I was terrified of my mother.”