News

Who Is Sydney Sweeney? 5 Things to Know After Actress’ Viral Anti-Bullying Message

By
5 Things To Know About Sydney Sweeney After Anti Bullying Video
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

She Created a Five-Year Plan at Age 12

Convincing her parents to let her go from Washington to Hollywood was difficult, so she pulled an Emma Stone and made a PowerPoint presentation for her mom and dad. Not only did she discuss her dreams but she also created a business plan.

“I created a five-year business plan that basically explained what could happen in my life if they let me do this, the steps I had to take, things I had to work toward,” she told LA Confidential in December 2018. “They were like, ‘OK, maybe she’s a little serious about this!’ They let me audition for [ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction], and I ended up booking it.”

Back to top