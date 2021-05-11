5 Things To Know About Sydney Sweeney After Anti Bullying Video

She Created a Five-Year Plan at Age 12

Convincing her parents to let her go from Washington to Hollywood was difficult, so she pulled an Emma Stone and made a PowerPoint presentation for her mom and dad. Not only did she discuss her dreams but she also created a business plan.

“I created a five-year business plan that basically explained what could happen in my life if they let me do this, the steps I had to take, things I had to work toward,” she told LA Confidential in December 2018. “They were like, ‘OK, maybe she’s a little serious about this!’ They let me audition for [ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction], and I ended up booking it.”