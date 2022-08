2022

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” Flavin told People in an August statement. “While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

The beauty entrepreneur added: “I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”