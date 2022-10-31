Cancel OK
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s Relationship Timeline

Sylvester Stallone Reflects on 'Reawakening' After 'Very Tumultuous' Split
Sylvester Stallone during Paramount+ schedule presentation photocall Cristiano Minichiello/Shutterstock
October 2022

Stallone gave a candid interview about the brief split, telling the Sunday Times that it was a “very tumultuous time” for the family.

“There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn,” he explained. “I didn’t pay enough attention when [my kids] were growing up. I was so career-oriented, and now I go, ‘OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead, and I want to start asking them about their lives.'”

