Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley’s Relationship Timeline
 Courtesy of Adam Housley/Instagram
2010ish

Mowry revealed that she and Housley put their relationship on pause before they tied the knot.

“Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year. We missed each other and something was drawing us together, but more than that, we wanted to make sure that this relationship was what God wanted for our lives,” the Germany native told Essence in 2012. “[In order to know] if we are meant to be together, we said, ‘It’s got to be God’s way and not our way.’”

Mowry added that they didn’t want to “half-step anything” or take their relationship to the next level with clouded judgment, noting that they chose to remain celibate until marriage. 

“So our right way was the way we felt God wanted us to do it which was being celibate,” she shared. “We said to God, ‘This is who we are, I know you take us as we are, our faults, our fears, our joys, our hope as a couple and have your way.’”

