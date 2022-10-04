Early 2000’s

Housley told Yahoo!Life during a July 2018 joint interview with his wife that they were set up by their economics professor, Robert Sexton, while they were both students at Pepperdine University. The former Fox news correspondent noticed photos of Sexton’s favorite students — one of which was Mowry — on the wall near his desk.

“I had no idea who the heck she was, I just thought she was pretty,” Housley gushed, to which the Hot Chick star replied, “Tia was on the wall too, my twin, but he pointed to my picture.”