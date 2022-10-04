May 2011
The lovebirds tied the knot in front of 300 of their closest family and friends at a Napa Valley vineyard in California. “I’ve always wanted an outdoor wedding with lots of flowers,” the Melissa & Joey alum told People. “I feel so lucky to have this beautiful day for marrying my best friend.”
The actress had eight bridesmaids, including maid of honor Andrea Regalado and matron of honor Tia Mowry, her twin sister. Housley, for his part, also had eight groomsmen, all of whom wore tuxedos and Converse sneakers.
"I feel so blessed to be marrying such an amazing man," Tamera gushed of her new husband, to which Housley added, "Tamera is beautiful inside out."