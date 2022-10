May 2016

The former sitcom star admitted to her cohosts on The Real that she and her beau made a sex tape together. “We did one … [and] I didn’t like it!” she confessed. “I don’t like watching!”

When Jeannie Mai asked Tamera what her NSFW film “would be named,” the Things We Do for Love alum responded, “You guys are going to get me in trouble! I am in so much trouble, but it would be called Sweet and Juicy.”