November 2012

Us confirmed the twosome welcomed their first child, son Aden John Tanner. The newborn arrived two weeks after his due date, weighing in at 9 lbs., 5 oz.

“Had a dream about my son. Woke up wanting to hold him,” Tamera wrote via Instagram shortly before giving birth. “Oh wait, haven’t delivered yet. So I rubbed my belly instead. Can’t wait to kiss his face.”