Dec 2016

Nearly six months after the 911 call, the couple split. “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution,” they said in a joint statement. “There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship on December 12, 2016. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage. During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.” A month later, she filed for divorce.