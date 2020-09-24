August 2020

El Moussa paid tribute to his fiancée as he celebrated his birthday on August 21. “What can I say🤷‍♂️. It’s my 39th birthday, my kids are happy and healthy, and I’m in love with @heatherraeyoung,” he captioned a photo with Young and his children at son Brayden’s 5th birthday celebration the day before. “I got a second chance at life. I’m not gonna waste it. Love you all.” The Selling Sunset star shared her own tribute to El Moussa on Instagram, writing, “I am thankful for the universe for bringing us together. We truly are soulmates & best friends. Tarek you are the most loyal, honest, loving person I have ever met. Without you my love I’d be a lost person, you give me strength, motivation & confidence. I can’t imagine my life without you. I can’t wait to grow old together, kiss you you everyday and conquer this world as a team. I am in love with you Mr. El Moussa! You and me forever! future Mrs. El Moussa I can’t wait to be your wifey.”