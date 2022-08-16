August 2022

Heather shared a “first glimpse” of the couple’s baby after learning they’re expecting a little boy.

”I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat. As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way but it’s also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible. Overall, the ultrasound went great and getting a little peek at our boy made my week,” the reality TV personality captioned ultrasound photos she shared via Instagram.