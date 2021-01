December 2020

“It’s that time again!! Matching jammies 🎅🏻,” Young captioned a festive snap with her fiancé and his two children in December 2020. “Thank you to my fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa for being a bad ass & wearing whatever I tell him to. 😂😂😂😂 because we got the cutest pic with the cutest kids ❤️❤️❤️ This is our Christmas card!! Happy holidays to you! Xo.”