Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: A Timeline of Their Relationship

December 2021

One month after tying the knot, El Moussa and Young are starting new real estate adventures in the San Bernardino mountains in California. They bought a cabin next door to Heather’s parents, but it’s just a temporary place. The newlyweds also bought the lot next to it, where they will build her perfect mountain home from the ground up.

“It’s so special to me to have a home in the mountains right next to where I grew up, literally next door to where my parents still live,” she shared via Instagram. “Tarek and I love coming up here and visiting my parents with the kids, it just feels like home so we bought the coziest cabin to stay in and we also bought the lot next door to build our own mountain house that we’re designing from scratch!”