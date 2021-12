December 2021

The duo celebrated their first Christmas as spouses with El Moussa’s children. “Merry Christmas from The El Moussa fam!” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the group posing in front of their tree. “Gifts are great but what I love about Christmas is the family aspect. Most of the stores in town are shut down, the city slows down for a second, and we get to spend the day with our loved ones. Hope you’re all doing the same and hope you all have a great Christmas.”