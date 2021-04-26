Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2021

El Moussa gushed about his fiancée and her work ethic via Instagram on February 20, revealing that it was something that was important to him going into their relationship.

“Always on the road, always working: fun fact about me is that no matter where we are, my mind is almost always on business or I’m almost always working on my laptop or phone. A couple posts ago, I told you that family is my biggest motivator which is why my work ethic is the way it is but let me just say how nice it is to have someone by my side who encourages this side of me and is right there with me, working just as hard as I am,” he captioned a snap of him kissing the real estate mogul on the cheek.

El Moussa continued, “My love, @heatherraeyoung, is as smart and driven as she is beautiful and kind and I’m so lucky. We complement each other, we push each other, and it makes me smile just thinking about it.”

That same day, Young revealed via her Instagram Story that she and her beau were shopping for land in California where she grew up.

“We’re looking at properties to buy land and build something,” she said as she panned the camera around a wooded piece of property. “There’s my honey and my dad. The kiddos are back there.”