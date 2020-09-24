Love Lives Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Dory Jackson September 24, 2020 Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram 18 7 / 18 January 2020 The pair kicked off the new year together with a trip with his kids to Mammoth Mountain in California. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News