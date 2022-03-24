January 2022

The real estate agent praised her spouse for supporting her through her IVF journey. “He’s the best husband. I don’t think I could do it without him and I think that’s so important for women that are going through this, to have someone — if it’s not a boyfriend or a husband or a partner — but someone in their lives to turn to,” Heather told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Because you’re going though a lot of emotions, the hormones affect you and you need to be able to talk to someone.”