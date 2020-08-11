Love Lives Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Dory Jackson August 11, 2020 Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram 15 12 / 15 May 2020 Young revealed on E! News’ Coupled Up series that she “can’t wait to marry” El Moussa. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Fiance Dale Moss’ Whirlwind Relationship Timeline We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together The 5 Most Comfortable Face Masks — From Tory Burch to Amazon More News