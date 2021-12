November 2021

The newlyweds went to the Maldives to have some beachside bonding time after the big day. “Feeling so grateful to be here with my husband and just feeling so at peace. To be with a man who protects me and makes me feel safe and so loved is all I’ve ever dreamed of,” Young shared via Instagram. “I wake up every morning here and at home and I look over at the man that I’ve been manifesting my whole life. Taking in every moment and not taking anything for granted.”