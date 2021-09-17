September 2021

The soon-to-be-married couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Palm Desert, California. The festivities included multiple pool days (one ‘80s themed), a nice dinner and spa treatments. “I’m so excited. We’re doing all of our fun activities right now,” Rae Young exclusively told Us of the couple’s plans. “We thought, like, Vegas would have been really chaotic and traveling somewhere would have been super chaotic. So, we thought being more local [in the Palm Springs area was best].”