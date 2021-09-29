Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Everything Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Have Said About Their Wedding Plans

By
El Moussa Heather Rae Young Will Televise Their Upcoming Wedding
El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram
10
10 / 10
podcast

Lights, Camera, Wedding!

The reality personalities confirmed their plans to film their forthcoming nuptials and their preparations in a one-hour Discovery+ special titled Tarek and Heather The Big I Do. The televised episode is slated to air in December 2021.

“When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn’t an easy decision because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private, so we actually went back and forth for months deciding,” the Selling Sunset star told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “It was a no, it was a hard no. For a long time, it was a no, and as things started going on and then, like, the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor’s dress shopping, we were [thinking] how cute would that be to film?”

Back to top