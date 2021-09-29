Lights, Camera, Wedding!

The reality personalities confirmed their plans to film their forthcoming nuptials and their preparations in a one-hour Discovery+ special titled Tarek and Heather The Big I Do. The televised episode is slated to air in December 2021.

“When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn’t an easy decision because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private, so we actually went back and forth for months deciding,” the Selling Sunset star told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “It was a no, it was a hard no. For a long time, it was a no, and as things started going on and then, like, the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor’s dress shopping, we were [thinking] how cute would that be to film?”