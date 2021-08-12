Everything Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae Young Have Said About Their Wedding

Taking a Step Back

In August 2021, the Netflix personality got honest about how preparing something so important can become overwhelming along the way.

“Spent the whole day wedding planning and it just made me so excited for our special day 🥰🤍 . I haven’t fully shared this but in the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything. 😅,” she revealed via Instagram at the time.

After deciding to listen to her fiancé about taking a break, the couple found themselves even more excited about their wedding.

“Tarek saw how stressed I was getting so we decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said ‘just kidding’ on them 😂 but I’m a biggg believer that everything works out the way it should and after seeing so much of our vision come together today we couldn’t be happier,” Young detailed.

In response to her post, El Moussa supported Young in the comments by referring to her as his “everything ❤️❤️❤️.”