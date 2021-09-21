The Big Day

In September 2021, El Moussa gushed about the moment when he will get to see Young walk down the aisle to him.

“I’m just going to feel like my life is changing. I honestly, I can’t wait for the moment to say ‘I do’ because I know the second I say that the calm is going to come over me,” the HGTV star exclusively told Us. “I’m going to be married and I’m going to focus on the rest of my life with my beautiful bride and my kids.”

El Moussa also revealed that they were working on making sure that fans would get to see their nuptials.

“We are going to be doing a wedding special. This was actually a big decision for us because I’ve been on TV for 10 years,” he added at the time. “I’ve been around for a while, but so initially it was no, but then as more time went on, obviously we’re talking with the networks and people have followed our story around the world. It’s almost, like, we feel like we owe it to them to show them our marriage happening.”