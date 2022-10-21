April 2016

Harris released “This Is What You Came For,” which was cowritten by someone named Nils Sjöberg. The moniker was later revealed to be a pseudonym for Swift, but at the time of the song’s release, fans were unaware of her involvement. The day the song debuted, Harris told Ryan Seacrest he thought he and his then-girlfriend would never work together. “You know, we haven’t even spoken about it,” the DJ said at the time. “I can’t see it happening, though. No. She’s about to take a long break, you know?”