July 2016

One month after the couple’s split, Swift’s rep confirmed that she cowrote “This Is What You Came For” while they were still together. After the news broke, Harris lashed out via social media in a series of since-deleted tweets. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” he wrote. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.” He added that Swift did contribute to the song, but he claimed he did most of the work. “I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though,” Harris wrote. “And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym. And she sings on a little bit of it too — Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual.”