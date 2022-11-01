Out of the Woods! Taylor Swift and Harry Styles’ Relationship Timeline

April 2017

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Don’t Worry Darling star opened up about dating the “Shake It Off” singer in the spotlight.

“When I see photos from that day, I think, ‘Relationships are hard, at any age,’” Styles shared, referring to the images of himself and Swift on their Central Park date in 2012. “And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier. I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it — I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

Styles also once again got candid about being the alleged subject of Swift’s music, saying, “I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people.”