Out of the Woods! Taylor Swift and Harry Styles’ Relationship Timeline

December 2014

When making an appearance on The Morning Show, Swift opened up about the inspiration behind “Style,” which was seemingly about the “Fine Line” crooner.

“The song is actually bout those relationships that are never really done,” she explained. “You always kind of have that one person who you feel like might interrupt your wedding and be like, ‘Don’t do it, we’re not over yet.’ I think everybody has that one person who kind of floats in and out of their life and the narrative is never truly over.”

After she claimed the song was about comparing feelings to “trends in fashion,” Fromer asked Swift if “her person” also sings, to which she replied, “One of the things about writing music and to be this vulnerable is to never name names.”