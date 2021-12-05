Jake Gyllenhaal

The Nightcrawler actor and the “State of Grace” singer dated in the fall of 2010 before splitting up just before New Year’s Eve. Though fans have speculated that several Red tracks are about him, he has never addressed his relationship with Swift in detail. “Do I [have a song]? I don’t know,” he joked during a 2015 interview with Howard Stern.

The actor’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, however, has shared her thoughts on the line, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house,” which listeners thought was a reference to her. “I never understood why everybody asked me about the scarf. What is this?” the Secretary star said during a September 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible, I don’t know. I’ve been asked this before and I’ve been like, ‘What are you talking about?’”