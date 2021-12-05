Joe Jonas

The former Disney star and the Cats actress dated in 2008. Though Swift later said that Jonas dumped her via a 27-second phone call, the duo eventually moved past their complicated history. In May 2019, the Pennsylvania native admitted that her Jonas-related behavior was a bit over the top. When Ellen DeGeneres asked her to name the “most rebellious thing” she did as a teenager, Swift replied, “Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

One month later, Jonas said it felt “nice” to hear that his ex had some regrets. “It’s something that I probably was feeling bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, I’ve moved on and I’m sure Taylor’s moved on and it feels nice,” he told ITV’s Lorraine in June 2019. “We’re all friends and it’s all good.”

When Jonas welcomed his first child with Turner in July 2020, fans were certain that Swift sent the happy family a baby gift because of a line in the song “Invisible Strings.” Just over one year later, Jonas was spotted at an afterparty for Swift’s November 2021 SNL appearance.