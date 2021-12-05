John Mayer

The “Gravity” singer was briefly linked to Swift from 2009 to 2010, and fans have theorized that the Speak Now track “Dear John” is about him. Though the Connecticut has alternately praised and dismissed Swift’s songwriting skills, his interactions with her fans imply that he has mixed feelings about being the subject of speculation. After a Swiftie messaged him, “I hope you choke on something,” Mayer replied, “I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days. I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

When the user said that she’d been dared to message him in the aftermath of the Red (Taylor’s Version) release, Mayer added, “So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it? It’s 100 percent OK. Go forth and live happy and healthy!”

“John is trying his best to avoid the attention he’s been getting from Taylor’s new album,” a source told Us after the Red rerelease in November 2021, adding that the guitarist felt like his past was “coming back to haunt him.”