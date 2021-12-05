Taylor Lautner

The Twilight star and Swift dated for three months in 2009 after meeting on the set of the movie Valentine’s Day. Shortly after their split, the “Back to December” songstress described Lautner as “one of my best friends” during an October 2010 interview with Glamour. “He’s wonderful, and we’ll always be close,” she added. “I’m so thankful for that.”

There don’t seem to be any lingering hard feelings between the pair, but the Abduction star also doesn’t seem totally comfortable discussing his past with Swift. When Lea Michele asked the actor whether Swift had written a song about him, Lautner replied, “That’s what she does. She writes songs.” He eventually admitted that “Back to December” is the name of the track believed to be about their relationship.