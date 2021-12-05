Tom Hiddleston

After splitting from Harris, Swift quickly moved on with the Loki actor, whom she dated for three months in 2016. Months after the breakup, Hiddleston defended the relationship from critics who thought it was all a publicity stunt. “Of course it was real,” he told GQ in February 2017. “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

Two years later, the actor wouldn’t mention her by name during an interview with The New York Times, but he did admit that their romance taught him some lessons about navigating fame. “I’m protective about my internal world now in probably a different way,” he said in August 2019. “That’s because I didn’t realize it needed protecting before.”