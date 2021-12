December 2020

Alwyn returned to cowrite three songs for Swift’s 2020 album Evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery after debuting the moniker on Folklore. She confirmed his contribution in her November 2020 Disney+ concert special, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, explaining: “There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person. So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know.”