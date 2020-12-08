December 2020

While reflecting on the challenges of writing Folklore amid the coronavirus pandemic, Swift admitted that date nights with Alwyn played a big role in her early inspiration for the record. “I wasn’t expecting to make an album. Early on in quarantine, I started watching lots of films. We would watch a different movie every night,” she told Entertainment Weekly during an interview published in December 2020. “I feel like consuming other people’s art and storytelling sort of opened this portal in my imagination … The only people who knew were the people that I was making it with, my boyfriend, my family, and then my management team.”